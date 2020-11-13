PROGRAMACIÓN SÁBADO 14/11/2020
|PROGRAMA
|HORARIO
|ACTIVIDADES FÍSICO DEPORTIVAS PARA MAYORES
|9:00 h. (Repeticiones: 12:30 y 18:30).
|INFORMATVO FIN DE SEMANA
|9:30 h. (Repetición: 16:00 / 21:30).
|QUIÉN ME MANDARÍA
|Programa juvenil (tras finalización programa anterior).
|ENREDADOS
|13:00 h. Programa sobre redes sociales.
|ALHAURÍN AL DÍA
|16:30 h. Programa del Recuerdo: Gala del deporte (Noviembre 2018).
|TERCER TIEMPO
|19:00 h. Actualidad deportiva local.
|ALHAURÍN AL DÍA
|22:00 h. Programa del Recuerdo: Gala del deporte (Noviembre 2019).