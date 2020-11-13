ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
PROGRAMACIÓN SÁBADO 14/11/2020

PROGRAMA HORARIO
ACTIVIDADES FÍSICO DEPORTIVAS PARA MAYORES 9:00 h. (Repeticiones: 12:30 y 18:30).
INFORMATVO FIN DE SEMANA 9:30 h. (Repetición: 16:00 / 21:30).
QUIÉN ME MANDARÍA Programa juvenil (tras finalización programa anterior).
ENREDADOS  13:00 h. Programa sobre redes sociales.
ALHAURÍN AL DÍA 16:30 h. Programa del Recuerdo: Gala del deporte (Noviembre 2018).
TERCER TIEMPO 19:00 h. Actualidad deportiva local.
ALHAURÍN AL DÍA 22:00 h. Programa del Recuerdo: Gala del deporte (Noviembre 2019).
