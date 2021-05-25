PROGRAMACIÓN MARTES 25/05/2021
|PROGRAMA
|HORARIO
|ACTIVIDADES FÍSICO DEPORTIVAS
|9:00 h. Actividades físico deportivas para mayores. Repetición: 12:30 y 19:30
|A BAILAR SEVILLANAS
|13:00 h. Tutorial «Aprende a bailar sevillanas: la segunda». Repetición: 20:00 h.
|NOTICIAS ATV
|16:00 h. Repetición: 21:30, 23:30 y 9:30 del día siguiente.
|TERCER TIEMPO
|16:30 h. Repaso a la actualidad deportiva local (repetición 20:00 h.
|ALHAURÍN AL DÍA
|16:30 h. Programa del recuerdo: Deportes en feria (repetición 22:00 h.)