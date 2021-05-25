ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
PROGRAMACIÓN MARTES 25/05/2021

PROGRAMACIÓN MARTES 25/05/2021

 

PROGRAMA HORARIO
ACTIVIDADES FÍSICO DEPORTIVAS 9:00 h. Actividades físico deportivas para mayores. Repetición: 12:30 y 19:30
A BAILAR SEVILLANAS 13:00 h. Tutorial «Aprende a bailar sevillanas: la segunda». Repetición: 20:00 h.
NOTICIAS ATV 16:00 h. Repetición: 21:30, 23:30 y 9:30 del día siguiente.
TERCER TIEMPO 16:30 h. Repaso a la actualidad deportiva local (repetición 20:00 h.
ALHAURÍN AL DÍA 16:30 h. Programa del recuerdo: Deportes en feria (repetición 22:00 h.)

 

