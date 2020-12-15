ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
PROGRAMACIÓN MARTES 15/12/2020

PROGRAMA HORARIO
ACTIVIDADES FÍSICO DEPORTIVAS PARA MAYORES 9:00 h. Gimnasia para mayores.  Repeticiones: 12:30 y 18:30 horas.
NOTICIAS ATV 16:00 horas. Repeticiones: 21:30, 23:30 y 9:30 horas del miércoles.
TERCER TIEMPO 16:30 horas. Actualidad deportiva local. Repetición: 22:00 horas.
ALHAURÍN AL DÍA Programa para el Recuerdo: Festival de Navidad de Patinaje 2017. 17:00 horas. Repeticiones: 17:15 y 22:30 horas.
DEPORTES 19:00 Baloncesto: Alhaurín el Grande – Alhaurín de la Torre
