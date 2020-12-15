PROGRAMACIÓN MARTES 15/12/2020
|PROGRAMA
|HORARIO
|ACTIVIDADES FÍSICO DEPORTIVAS PARA MAYORES
|9:00 h. Gimnasia para mayores. Repeticiones: 12:30 y 18:30 horas.
|NOTICIAS ATV
|16:00 horas. Repeticiones: 21:30, 23:30 y 9:30 horas del miércoles.
|TERCER TIEMPO
|16:30 horas. Actualidad deportiva local. Repetición: 22:00 horas.
|ALHAURÍN AL DÍA
|Programa para el Recuerdo: Festival de Navidad de Patinaje 2017. 17:00 horas. Repeticiones: 17:15 y 22:30 horas.
|DEPORTES
|19:00 Baloncesto: Alhaurín el Grande – Alhaurín de la Torre