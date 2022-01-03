ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
RTV Alhaurín el Grande

PROGRAMACIÓN LUNES 03/01/2022

0
De on programación
PROGRAMACIÓN LUNES 03/01/2022

 

PROGRAMA HORARIO
NOTICIAS ATV 16:00 h. Informativo (Repetición: 21:30, 23:30 y 9:30 del día siguiente)
AL DÍA 10:00 h. Repetición: Concierto Navidad Cofradía Santa Vera Cruz

10:30 h. Repetición: IV Gala Premios Aceituna Aloreña

16:30 h. Estreno: Misa Dulce Nombre Jesús Hdad. Ntro. Padre Jesús Nazareno (repetición 22:00 h)

18:00 h. Repetición: Gala Belenes ATV
LA RECACHA 17:15 Estreno: El Aguinaldo de Alhaurín 2021 (repetición 22:45 h.)

19:30 h. Repetición: Visita de Papá Noel

 

 

Compártelo

Autor

Redacción

Related Posts

Deja un comentario

+ 15 = 23