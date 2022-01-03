PROGRAMACIÓN LUNES 03/01/2022
|PROGRAMA
|HORARIO
|NOTICIAS ATV
|16:00 h. Informativo (Repetición: 21:30, 23:30 y 9:30 del día siguiente)
|AL DÍA
|10:00 h. Repetición: Concierto Navidad Cofradía Santa Vera Cruz
10:30 h. Repetición: IV Gala Premios Aceituna Aloreña
16:30 h. Estreno: Misa Dulce Nombre Jesús Hdad. Ntro. Padre Jesús Nazareno (repetición 22:00 h)
18:00 h. Repetición: Gala Belenes ATV
|LA RECACHA
|17:15 Estreno: El Aguinaldo de Alhaurín 2021 (repetición 22:45 h.)
19:30 h. Repetición: Visita de Papá Noel