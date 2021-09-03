ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
RTV Alhaurín el Grande

PROGRAMACIÓN VIERNES 03/09/2021

0
De on programación
PROGRAMACIÓN VIERNES 03/09/2021
PROGRAMA HORARIO
ALHAURÍN AL DÍA 10:00 h. Repetición: Campamentos Municipales Agosto 2021
NOTICIAS ATV 16:00 h. (Repetición: 21:30 / 23:30 / 9:30 del día siguiente)
ALHAURÍN AL DÍA 16:30 h. Estreno: Apertura Pabellones deportivos municipales tras su remodelación (Repetición: 22:00)

Repetición: Taller Nutricional Un Sí Por La Vida (Septiembre 2019) (Repetición: tras las finalización del programa anterior)
ENREDADOS 20:30 h. Enredados. Programa sobre contenidos virales.
Compártelo

Autor

Redacción

Related Posts

Deja un comentario

79 + = 88