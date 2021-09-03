PROGRAMACIÓN VIERNES 03/09/2021
|PROGRAMA
|HORARIO
|ALHAURÍN AL DÍA
|10:00 h. Repetición: Campamentos Municipales Agosto 2021
|NOTICIAS ATV
|16:00 h. (Repetición: 21:30 / 23:30 / 9:30 del día siguiente)
|ALHAURÍN AL DÍA
|16:30 h. Estreno: Apertura Pabellones deportivos municipales tras su remodelación (Repetición: 22:00)
Repetición: Taller Nutricional Un Sí Por La Vida (Septiembre 2019) (Repetición: tras las finalización del programa anterior)
|ENREDADOS
|20:30 h. Enredados. Programa sobre contenidos virales.